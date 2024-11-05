Application invited for subject experts, paper setters & moderators in CET Cell

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell has started inviting proposals from the teachers, lecturers, Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, Professors, heads of the departments working in aided colleges, Government colleges and Departments of the Universities to work as subject experts, paper aetters, moderators and chief moderators.

It may be noted that the CET Cell conducts an entrance test for admissions to different higher education courses every year. The courses and their CET included B.Ed-M.Ed-CET, MAH-LLB-3-Yrs, MAH-M P Ed-CET, MAH -MAH-LLB-five-Years-CET, MAH-B P Ed-CET, BA/BSc.Bed, MAH-B.A/B.Sc-B.Ed CET, MAH-M.Ed CET and, MAH-B.Ed (Elect)

CET CELL is inviting applications from eligible, experienced and knowledgeable academicians working in recognised educational institutions for creating a question bank, Multiple Choice Questions in English to be appointed as ‘paper setters, moderators and chief moderators who have expertise in content, questioning skill and evaluation methodology for the courses of Higher Education. In exceptional cases, the Cell will accept applications from retired, working school teachers, and junior college teachers from recognised and aided institutes.

The applicant must be able to prepare the MCQs in various types and combinations in English. The remuneration for the work done will be as per the rates approved by Admissions Regulating Authority. The remuneration will be paid online after the CET result is declared.