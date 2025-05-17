Application process of SSC supplementary exam begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) started online application form submission for supplementary examination of Secondary School Certificate (Class 10) to be held in June-July 2025. The State Board declared the online results of the 10th on May 13.

The applications of the repeaters of the SSC, private students who have previously received the enrolment certificate (not appearing in the February-March 2025 examination), and private students who have registered for the June-July 2025 examination, those students who wish to avail the class improvement scheme can apply. Also, those who want to appear for the additional subjects will be able to apply to the website (www.mahahsscboard.in) up to May 24.

The schools have to pay the fees through RTGS or NEFT, or a challan and submit the pre-list with the divisional office of the Board. With the late fees, the forms can be submitted between May 25 and 29.

After submitting the application forms for all the students, the Pre-List will be made available through the secondary school's School Login during the application period. Secondary schools should take a printout of it and verify all the information mentioned in the application form by the students as per the General Register to ensure that it is correct.