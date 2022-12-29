Applications being invited for competitive exams coaching

Aurangabad:

The Tribal Research and Training Institute (TRTI) started inviting applications from scheduled tribe candidates for coaching for the competitive examinations.

A total of 225 candidates from different nine universities, including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), will be selected for the coach.

Each selected candidate will get a Rs 6,000 monthly stipend and coaching will be provided at the university of the respective division.

A total of 25 students will be selected from each university on the basis of the common entrance test (CET). The last date for submission of the application form is January 2, 2023. For details, one may contact the link (trti.maharashtra.gov.in).

The eligibility criteria included the ST candidate should resident of the State with a graduate degree from a recognised university, the annual income of the family should be less than Rs 8 lakh, 30 per cent of seats reserved for women, three per cent seats reserved for persons with disability and one per cent for orphan candidates.