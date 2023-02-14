Applications invited for best small scale industry awards

Aurangabad: In order to maintain the quality of production of small scale industries and to create a competitive environment, awards are given to excellent small scale industries by the State government. Applications are being invited for the best small scale industries award by the State directorate of industries. Application form is available at www.di.maharashtra.gov.in website. Small scale industries with permanent registration before January 1, 2021 and continuously in production for the last two years are eligible for this award. The department has appealed to the small scale entrepreneurs to send in their entries.