Applications invited for industry award by July 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district industry centre has requested that applications should be submitted for the district award of excellent small scale industry by July 15. In order to keep the quality of the products of the small scale industries good and to create a competitive environment, the state government selects the best small scale industries and awards them. Applications are invited in the prescribed format for the best small industry district award given by the district industry centre under the directorate of industries. Sample applications are available on www.di.maharashtra.gov.in. For 2021, small scale enterprises registered as permanent small scale enterprises before January 1, 2021, and in continuous production for the last two years are eligible for this award.