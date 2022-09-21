Applications open for internship at MAGIC

Aurangabad, Sep 21:

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) is calling applications for internship as ‘Project Intern’ at MAGIC corporate office near railway station road MIDC, Aurangabad. The last date to apply is September 30. The internship is open for those interested in learning about the start-up ecosystem and want to become an entrepreneur. Interested candidates can apply from the link: https://forms.gle/WHT6usxR8Vuk7wVx7.