Appoint nodal officers on district, tehsil levels for high voter turnout: DEC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Deputy Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India (ECI), Hirdesh Kumar, who was in the city on Wednesday, has ordered to appointment of nodal officers at district and tehsil levels to enhance the voter turnout in the Assembly election. Earlier, the ECI had received complaints from some places about the disparity in the figures of voting percentage in Lok Sabha polls.

The DEC has instructed the district administrations of three districts to ensure that the final voter turnout data is uploaded to the Commission's website after coordination among the nodal officers at the district and tehsil levels. The data should be cross-checked at two levels. The final voter turnout figures for the entire day must be thoroughly verified before being publicly announced.

To ensure accurate voter turnout figures and improve the precision of the data, separate nodal officers will be appointed at the constituency, district, and state levels. A booth-wise verification of the voter turnout percentage will also be carried out.

A review meeting on election preparations for the assembly constituencies in all districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, and Amravati divisions was held at the Smart City Headquarters on Wednesday. During the meeting, the state's Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam, Additional Chief Electoral Officer P. Pradeep, Deputy Secretaries Suman Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Abhilash Kumar, Anil Kumar, Avinash Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade, Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, District Collector Deelip Swami, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Vikas Meena, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Virendra Mishra, Police Commissioner (CP) Praveen Pawar, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod were present in the meeting.

Ensure transparency at every stage

In each assembly constituency, the Election Returning Officer is responsible for carrying out all election-related processes. At every stage of the election work, information should be provided to political parties and representatives of candidates. This information should be documented properly, and any queries or doubts should be addressed promptly. The highest priority should be given to maintaining transparency throughout the election process.