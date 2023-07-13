Appoint the divisional commissioner before July 28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has ordered that the appointment of the divisional commissioner of the Marathwada division be appointed before the next hearing on July 28 of the Public Interest Litigation of the city water supply scheme. Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice YG Khobragade gave these orders to the state government on Thursday.

The work of the city water supply scheme, which was going on at a snail's pace in the beginning, was accelerated by the supervision of the committee appointed by the High Court. The committee was working under the chairmanship of the then divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar. However, the post of divisional commissioner has been vacant since July 3 due to Kendrekar's voluntary retirement. As a result, it was pointed out that the pace of work was again slow and the bench passed the order as above.

