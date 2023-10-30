Appointment of Dr Yeole as VC challenged

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The appointment of Dr Pramod Yeole as Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was challenged in the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court.

The bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade on Monday ordered to issue notice to the respondents- Governor, university and VC Dr Pramod Yeole.

It may noted that just two months have left for the retirement of Dr Yeole as VC of Bamu.

Dr Naresh Janardan Gaikwad who is a colleague of VC Dr Yeole at the Pharmacy Department of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU), Nagpur, filed this petition and Yeole joined Bamu as VC in July 2019 and only two months have left for his tenure’s end.

So, the court said that passing an interim order in the case would not be justified. As per the directives given by the Supreme Court on similar issues, the HC ordered to issue notice to the above three respondents.

Dr Gaikwad challenged the appointment of Dr Yeole as Pro-VC of RTMNU at the Nagpur bench of HC in 2018.

The Nagpur bench allowed the petitioner to file a petition in the Aurangabad bench on February 16, 2023, as Dr Yeole has been working as a VC of Bamu.

Accordingly, Dr Gaikwad filed a petition, stating that Dr Yeole became an Associate Professor in 1996 though he was not eligible.

The point had been taken into consideration in the orders issued by the Joint Director (Higher Education, Nagpur division) on September 14, 2016. In the orders, it was stated Dr Yeole was appointed as principal without proper experience and qualifications.

“He (Dr Yeole) got himself appointed as a professor though he had no teaching experience of 10 years as associate professor and principal,” the petitioner said.

In this background, the petitioner termed Dr Yeole's experience certificates submitted at the time of his appointment as professor, Pro-VC and VC are false.

He requested the court to issue orders for a thorough inquiry into the fact and to recover all the benefits received after his appointment as VC despite his ineligibility.

Adv P S Vathore who appeared for the petitioner through video conferencing from Nagpur requested that the HC declare his appointment of VC invalid.