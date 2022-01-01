Arangetram of Renuka Gathadi fascinates audience

Aurangabad, Jan 1:

Audience were fascinated by Makhanchor, Kalia Mardan, Vishwadarshan mudras presented during the arangetram of Renuka Gathadi. The programme was held at Tapadia Natya Mandir on Saturday.

Renuka is the disciple of Guru Nrityabhushan Vikrant Vaikos. Renuka stepped on the stage with the Margam performance in Bharatanatyam, Audience greeted her with a round of applause and encouraged her. She welcomed everyone with Mayur Alarippu. Her padanyasa demonstrated her grip on Alarippu and Jyotishwaram dance performances. She demonstrated Krishna's naughtiness, rudeness and Raslila with Gopikas in Shabdam performance captivating the audience. On the way, she kept the perfect balance of rhythm, raga and padanyasa while playing Krishnalila like Makhanchor and Kalia Mardan. She performed Pallavi, Anupallavi, Charanam while controlling her breath while performing Tillana dance in Drut Laya. It was a different experiment in Arangetram that the shadow of the performer was seen on the screen while performing the dance. The programme concluded with a Mangalam presentation. Preshit Rudrawar anchored the programme and Nilima Gathadi thanked the audience.