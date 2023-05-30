Arangetram of Siddhi Mahatole on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Bharatnatyam arangetram performance of Siddhi Prabhanjan Mahatole, disciple of Anuradha Pauskar and late Meera Pauskar has been organised at Rukmini hall, MGM premises on June 4 at 4.30 pm. Under the guidance of Shri Mata Nirmala Devi Nritya Zhankar Nritya Sangeet Academy, Siddhi has devoted countless hours to honing her skills in this traditional Indian dance form.

After rigorous training, Siddhi is ready to enthrall the audience with her grace, precision and emotional expressions. The organisers have appealed to the dance lovers and citizens to be present for the programme. Dr Jayant Shevtekar, Bharatanatyam trainer Mansi Nayar and Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Shriraj Nayar will be present.