Arangetram performance captivates the audience

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Siddhi Prabhanjan Mahatole, a skilled dancer, captivated the audience with her classical traditional dances during her Arangetram in Bharatanatyam. Held at MGM's Rukmini Hall recently, Siddhi became the 70th disciple of Shri Mata Nirmala Devi Nrityazhankar Academy to achieve this milestone.

The ceremony featured a grand idol of Nataraja, creating a significant ambiance. Siddhi's mesmerizing performance, starting with Ganesh Vandana, showcased her graceful and nimble dance movements. Her mastery of Hastamudra and Padnyasa drew considerable praise.

The audience was enthralled by her elegant rendition of Saraswathi kauthuvam and captivated by her acting skills. The entire dance performance, including Jatiswaram, Varnam, Thillana, and Mangalam, left a lasting impression on the attendees. Mansi Nair, Dr Prof Jayant Shevtekar, Ajay Shah and others were present.