Archaeology to prepare site management plans for 10 heritage sites

Aurangabad: If all goes well, the State Archaeology has geared up to prepare site management plans (SMP) for 10 heritage sites, situated in and around the city, soon. To accomplish the task, the office will be appointing a competent architect having a passion for heritage and national exposure.

The acting assistant director (Aurangabad Division) Amol Gote said, “The process to shortlist the architect is in the last leg. We will be preparing the site management plans for 10 heritages sites. They are Sunehri Mahal (along with Lala Hardaul Samadhi), Panchakki-the watermill, Navkhanda Palace, three gates - Delhi Gate, Makkai Gate and Bhadkal Gate - and four mosques - Chowk Masjid, Kali Masjid, Lal Masjid and Shahgunj Masjid. Besides, the SMP of Maloji Raje Bhosale Gadhi (Mud Fortress) at Ellora is also on our cards.”

Gote underlined that the architect would help and guide us in preparing the SMPs comprising existing footfall of tourists, basic amenities, existing facilities, challenges, encroachments, condition of approach roads, details of conservation work to be undertaken, the status of heritage sites through drone (aerial) survey and photogrammetric survey and LiDAR survey, etc. These SMPs will encourage the Department of Archaeology (DoA) to plan further to improve things like the enhancement of footfalls, free each heritage site from encroachments, develop tourist-centric facilities in and around the site etc.

“ We expect the plans to be ready in three months (January to March) by the end of the current financial year. We will then send them for approval to our headquarters and further financial allocation by the ministry concerned,” stressed Gote adding that the process is going on as per the state directives issued on August 23, 2022.