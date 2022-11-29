Archis, Jenisha, shine in table tennis

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Archis Athawale and Jenish Shejwal won the table tennis competition held under Lokmat Maha Games at T.T Hall, Pannalalnagar on Saturday. Nainika Ringangaonkar and Arav Sagneriya clinched silvers while Aryaveer Darda, Shlok Bhartiya, Priya Lathi and Siddhi Joshi secured bronze medals.

In the finals of boys group, Archis Athavale defeated Aarav Sangneria in the final by 3-0. In the girls category, Jenisha Shejwal beat Nainika Ringangaonkar by 3-0.

The semi-final between Aryaveer Darda, who had gained laurel in the tournament in Parbhani gave a stiff fight to Aarav Sangneria and clinched bronze medal.

Aryaveer in the quarter final against Shravan Wankhede, at one time took a lead of 8-4. However, in a very close contest Arav won the semi-final by 12-10, 11-7, 11-8. The fight between Archis Athawale and Shlok Bhartiya was also very tough. Archis won the semi-final by 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-8 and entered final.

In the girls category, Jenisha beat Siddhi Joshi in the semi-final and reached final. Nainika Ringangaonkar defeated Priya Lathi in the semis by 3-0.

Earlier state table tennis organisation executive member Kuljeetsingh Daroga, Pannalal Vikas Mandal official Mangesh Tarte and Raj Jaiswal were present during the inauguration of the event.