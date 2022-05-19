Are you facing hearing problems?

Aurangabad, May 19:

SPees Early Intervention Centre, Seven Hills, Jalna Road, has organised a special camp between May 21 and 23 for the patients having hearing problems and deafness, informed directors Pankaj Shinde and Shahid Shaikh.

A free hearing test will be conducted during the camp while a discount of up to 25 percent will be provided on the hearing aid machine.

Persons who could not hear, could not near clearly on phone, TV and radio programmes not hear clearly and with other hearing problems, hearing machine of latest technology like waterproof, rechargeable and Bluetooth connectivity is available. The needy persons will be given a discount of up to 25 percent on the machine.