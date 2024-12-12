Arguments completed aspiring teachers' case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The arguments in the hearing of the case related to the selection list for the posts of teachers in the State were completed in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.

The State's Advocate General will argue on behalf of the Government in the court on December 14.

According to details, backward class candidates whose names were not included in the selection list of teachers recruitment through the 'Pavitra Portal' filed various petitions in the main Bench of the Bombay High Court, the Nagpur and Aurangabad Benches.

A lengthy hearing on the petitions was held in the Aurangabad bench of HC comprising Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Prafulla Khubalkar on December 10 and 11. The next hearing on the petition will be on December 14.

The Education Commissioner published the selection list of teachers on the basis of marks obtained in the ‘Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT)’ on February 25, 2024. It did not publish the names of backward class candidates who scored good marks in the TAIT but less than 60 per cent marks in the ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’ (TET).

So, backward-class candidates whose names were not on the merit list filed petitions in Aurangabad, Nagpur and Mumbai benches. All the petitions were transferred to the Aurangabad bench.

Senior lawyer Rajendra Deshmukh, adv Siddheshwar Thombre and dv Deore from Mumbai argued on behalf of the petitioners.