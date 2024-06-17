Arhat Dhabe wins Rs 1.60 cr US scholarship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Arhat Dhabe has won the President’s Scholarship of LaGrange College, Georgia, United States of America for his four years Bachelor of Science degree. The amount of scholarship is equal to Rs 1.60 crore in Indian currency which covers tuition fees, hostel accommodation and boarding. LaGrange College organised a seminar and five weeks Internship Programme on Entrepreneurship and Business through which Arhat won the Scholarship.

He is former student of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Springdale Junior College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He is the son of professor and head, Department of Botany, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Dr Arvind Dhabe. Arhat gave the credit of his achievement to his teachers, parents and family members.