Arjun Khandre passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 27, 2023 09:30 PM 2023-05-27T21:30:02+5:30 2023-05-27T21:30:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Arjun Mahadu Khandre passed away on Thursday evening. He was 55 and leaves behind wife, two sons, ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Arjun Mahadu Khandre passed away on Thursday evening. He was 55 and leaves behind wife, two sons, two daughters and an extended family.He was a senior assistant at the general administration Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. The last rites were on him at Canontment crematorium on Friday afternoon.Open in app