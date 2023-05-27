Arjun Khandre passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Arjun Mahadu Khandre passed away on Thursday evening. He was 55 and leaves behind wife, two sons, ...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Arjun Mahadu Khandre passed away on Thursday evening. He was 55 and leaves behind wife, two sons, two daughters and an extended family.He was a senior assistant at the general administration Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. The last rites were on him at Canontment crematorium on Friday afternoon.

