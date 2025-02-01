Armed robbers terrorize Beed Bypass

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Armed robbers wielding swords and sharp weapons created chaos in the Beed Bypass area late Thursday night. They broke into a flat in Dwarkasadasanagar, but local residents scared them off before anyone was injured. The police are investigating the incident.

The drama unfolded between 1.30 am and 2 am near MIT College when a security guard noticed suspicious figures near Chandramauli Apartment. Moments later, the robbers entered Sumanjal Residency, with plans to loot. The guard quickly alerted another building’s security, who spread the word to the residents. Hearing the noise, the robbers fled the scene but not before displaying their weapons.

A Deadly Standoff

In a heart-pounding 1 minute and 20 seconds, the robbers, continuing their search for valuables, encountered locals who had gathered outside. One robber drew a sword, another wielded a dagger, and a third held an iron rod, threatening the lives of the residents. Locals fought back by throwing stones, but the criminals persisted in their terror. The robbers had parked an unregistered motorcycle in the parking lot, brandishing their weapons in an attempt to intimidate anyone in sight. Amidst the chaos, one robber fled on foot, while the other two chased after him on the motorcycle, still threatening residents.

A devious strategy

Upon entering Sumanjal Residency, the robbers locked all the flats from the outside to trap the residents. They then broke into a flat owned by Madhuri Kolhe, who was away at her village. Due to her absence, the stolen goods were not discovered immediately. It was also revealed that a similar break-in had occurred in the same society during Makar Sankranti, and just 20 days ago, a medical store was targeted by robbers.

Growing fear in the city

This violent incident is part of a rising trend of robberies and break-ins across the city, with criminals using shutter breakers to rob shops and terrorize residents. The increase in armed crime is raising alarm among locals, who are questioning the police’s ability to control the situation. As fear spreads, the community remains on edge, hoping for swift action to restore safety.