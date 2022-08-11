Army recruitment in Aurangabad between August 13 to September 8

Recruitment will be held in sports ground of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

Marathwada University

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

The army recruitment office of the Aurangabad cantonment has organised a recruitment drive under the ‘Agnipath’ scheme for various posts in the army. The drive will be held from August 13 to September 8 on the sports ground of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, said Colonel Praveen Kumar S, director of the recruitment office.

Recruitment of youths from all tehsils of Aurangabad district will take place on August 13 and Jalna on August 17. All tehsils of the district, Aurangabad, Gangapur, Kannad and Khultabad tehsils of Aurangabad district on August 18, Paithan, Phulambri, Sillod-Soygaon and Vaijapur of Aurangabad district on August 19, All tehsils of Aurangabad, Buldana, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Jalna, Nanded and Parbhani districts on August 20, Amalner, Bhadgaon and Chalisgaon of Jalgaon district on August 21 and Bodwad, Chopda, Dharangaon, Erandol, Jalgaon and Jamner tehsil of Jalgaon district on August 22, Bhusawal, Muktainagar, Pachora, Parola, Raver and Yaval of Jalgaon district on August 23, all tehsils of Nanded district on August 25. Hingoli and Parbhani tehsils on August 26, Buldana, Chikhli, Jalgaon Jamod, Khamgaon and Lonar tehsils in Buldana district August 27, Deulgaon Raja, Malkapur, Mehkar, Motala, Nandura, Sangrampur, Shegaon and Sindkhed in Buldana district August 28, All tehsils in Aurangabad, Buldana, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Jalna, Nanded and Parbhani districts on August 29 and all tehsils of Buldana, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Jalna, Nanded and Parbhani districts on August 30.

Recruitment for the posts of Agniveer general duty, Agniveer tradesman, Agniveer technical, agniveer clerk, storekeeper technical will be done for 10th and 8th passed youths. The admit card for the recruitment has been sent to the candidates.