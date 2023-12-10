Arrangements for ‘Vikasit Bharat@47’ prog to be made in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marahwada University (Bamu) will make arrangements for the online address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to teachers and students under ‘Vikasit Bharat @47’ at 10 am on December 11.

The department heads, teachers, principal and students will be able to attend the programme at the university auditorium.

The attendance of teachers and students in the programme is mandatory as per the directives of the administration.

The Students Development Department asked the college principals to make arrangements for the event on the college level and submit its report to the department on December 12. The link for the event will be made available at 9 am on Monday.