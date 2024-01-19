Arrival of brass Shri Ram darbar idol

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar gears up for grand celebrations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Excitement fills the air as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar prepares for a grand celebration coinciding with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. At the heart of the festivities is the arrival of a magnificent brass Shri Ram Darbar idol from Aligarh, set to be unveiled in a vibrant procession on Monday.

The Hindu Dharmarakshak Mitra Mandal and Bhandi Bazaar Traders Association have commissioned the creation of this majestic idol, crafted in Aligarh. Standing tall at 4 feet and weighing 125 kg, the brass masterpiece depicts Lord Shri Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman in meticulous detail.

Two and a half months of dedicated craftsmanship went into bringing this divine image to life. A live telecast of the Ram Mandir ceremony on a large LED wall in Bhandibazar will be held from 11 am to 12.30 pm. A dazzling Deepotsav featuring 1,100 lights will illuminate the cityscape, followed by a breathtaking fireworks display at 6 pm.

Utsav idol procession to dazzle Rajabazar

The city will witness a captivating procession on January 22, starting at 8 am from the Sansthan Ganpati Temple in Rajabazar. The procession will culminate in the installation of the Shri Ram Darbar idol in the tamarind tree square of Bhandibazar.