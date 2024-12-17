Art enriches human life: Padma Shri Satish Alekar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Drama is a part of art. In the present times, there is a discussion about which art is good and which is better. Till now, drama is fundamental in the field of art. A playwright lives every moment. A drama requires a living actor and a living audience. Art enriches human life” said Padma Shri Satish Alekar, senior playwright.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Purushottam Karandak State Level Inter-College One-Act Play Competition organised jointly by Deogiri College and Maharashtra Kalopasak Sanstha at the college. Principal Ashok Tejankar presided over the function. Vice Principal Dr Aparna Taware, Dr Ravi Patil and Dr Vishnu Patil were present on the stage.

Alekar said, through drama, memory against memory occurs in the mind of the audience. “As long as there is a human being and he wants to live. For that, art is important. Art is important to make human life pleasant. Such one-act competitions are useful for students to assimilate this art in their lives,” he said.