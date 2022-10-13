Articles of students stolen from hostel
Articles of the students including mobile phone, laptop, pancard, watch and cash, all worth Rs 46,766 were stolen from the Ajata Hostel in Osmanpura area on Wednesday morning. A case has been registered with Osmanpura police station.
Police said, complainant Akash Kale (Krantinagar, Nandgaon) is a student and stays in Ajanta hostel. On October 12, some unidentified thief entered his room and stole his articles worth Rs 46,766 from his room.