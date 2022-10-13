Articles of students stolen from hostel

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

Articles of the students including mobile phone, laptop, pancard, watch and cash, all worth Rs 46,766 were stolen from the Ajata Hostel in Osmanpura area on Wednesday morning. A case has been registered with Osmanpura police station.

Police said, complainant Akash Kale (Krantinagar, Nandgaon) is a student and stays in Ajanta hostel. On October 12, some unidentified thief entered his room and stole his articles worth Rs 46,766 from his room.