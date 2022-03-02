Articles worth lakhs gutted in fire in Waluj

Aurangabad, March 2:

Articles worth lakhs of rupees gutted in fire in LAPL Automotive Pvt Ltd Company in Waluj Industrial area on Wednesday afternoon. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the fire incident. Indicators for Tata Motor, Varroc Group, and other companies are manufactured here. Around 100 officers and workers work in this company. The company caught fire at around 12 noon and it soon grappled the entire company into its clutches. The officers and workers were informed the fire brigade. The Four fire tenders of Waluj Fire Brigade and Bajaj Company rushed to the spot and gained control over the fire after strenuous efforts of around three hours.

Meanwhile, a major mishap was averted as the workers took out five gas cylinders from the company immediately. The workers of the nearby companies also helped the workers to remove the material from the company, which averted further losses. Still, the company incurred losses to the tune of lakhs of rupees, the sources said.

Fire likely due to short circuit; losses estimated to Rs 50 lakh

The company head Bhagwan Ghuge and finance officer Sunil Dharasurkar have expressed the possibility of fire due to a short circuit. The company has incurred losses to the tune of around Rs 50 lakh.

Waluj MIDC police station PI Sandeep Gurme and his team rushed to the spot and gave directives to the workers engaged in extinguishing the fire.

Fire brigade officer K A Dongre, R S Phulrare, S F Wasankar, P K Hazare and others worked for extinguishing the fire.

Industrialists Raman Ajgaon, Rajesh Mandhani, Shridhar Velangi, and others on receiving the information rushed to the spot and consoled the officers and workers of LAPL Company, who were trying to extinguish the fire.