Articles worth Rs 2L stolen from shop
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 4, 2023 07:55 PM 2023-06-04T19:55:02+5:30 2023-06-04T19:55:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Thieves entered an electronic shop in Sillod city on Bhokardan Road and made off with articles worth ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Thieves entered an electronic shop in Sillod city on Bhokardan Road and made off with articles worth Rs 2 lakh on Friday night. A case has been registered with the Sillod police station.
Police said Shaikh Altaf Habib (Azadnagar) runs an auto electric shop. On Friday at 9 pm, he closed the shop and went home. When he came the next day, he found that the shutter of the shop was bent and articles worth Rs 2 lakh were missing. The police after checking the CCTV footage, found that four thieves came in a car.Open in app