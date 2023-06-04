Articles worth Rs 2L stolen from shop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves entered an electronic shop in Sillod city on Bhokardan Road and made off with articles worth Rs 2 lakh on Friday night. A case has been registered with the Sillod police station.

Police said Shaikh Altaf Habib (Azadnagar) runs an auto electric shop. On Friday at 9 pm, he closed the shop and went home. When he came the next day, he found that the shutter of the shop was bent and articles worth Rs 2 lakh were missing. The police after checking the CCTV footage, found that four thieves came in a car.