Artificial limbs change the lives of 176 specially abled people

Distribution of artificial limbs: Camp organized in association with Sadhu Vaswani Mission on the birth centenary of veteran freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda

Aurangabad:

Some lost their legs and some lost their hands due to various diseases and accidents. However, they got artificial limbs and in no time the lives of 176 specially-abled people changed. Everyone's face was full of confidence that they would be able to move competently from now on. The occasion was the free artificial limb (Jaipur foot) distribution camp organized on Sunday to commemorate the birth centenary of veteran freedom fighter and founding editor of 'Lokmat' Jawaharlalji Darda alias Babuji.

In a camp organized by Lokmat and Sadhu Vaswani Mission (Pune) at Regal Lawn, Lokmat Bhawan, 176 specially-abled persons were distributed artificial limbs (Jaipur Foot) and wheelchairs. State agriculture minister Abdul Sattar was present as the chief guest. Editor in Chief of 'Lokmat' Rajendra Darda, General Manager of Sadhu Vaswani Mission Sundar Vaswani, Editor of 'Lokmat' Chakradhar Dalvi, Editor of Lokmat Samachar Amitabh Srivastava and Sharan Hinduja were prominently present.

Sattar said, so far 5000 disabled people have been given artificial limbs, this is a huge task. Rajendra Darda said, in collaboration with Sadhu Vaswani Mission, in 2015, a free artificial arm and leg distribution camp was started. These camps were held in various districts of the State. Artificial legs are being fitted in many places in the country, but prosthetic arms are being fitted in very few places and this is one of them, which is the specialty of this camp. Project head of Sadhu Vaswani Mission Milind Jadhav, Assistant project head Sushil Dhage, Prosthetist Salil Jain, Manoj Bora, Nandkumar Sahare, Rajendra Thombare and others were present. Along with prosthetic limbs, blankets, bedsheets and towels were also distributed to the disabled.

People who took efforts

Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Sharma, Jitendra Rathod, Dnyaneshwar Patil, Tryambak Khamkar, Rakshay Dattatray, Akash Ponde, Pragya Gawde, Gursimran Kaur, Snehal Rane, Esha Malik, Shivam Pandey and Siddhesh Mali took efforts.