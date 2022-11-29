Artistes perform in folk art festival

Aurangabad: Artistes from all over Maharashtra performed traditional arts performances in the state-level folk art festival organized on the occasion of birth centenary of Sahitya ratna Annabhau Sathe and poet Vamandada Kardak at Maulana Azad Research Centre on Tuesday.

The programme was organised by the Lokkalavant Sanskritik Manch and Punjajibaba foundation. The festival was inaugurated by forum regional president Vishnu Shinde. Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said that he will pay attention to the issues of the folk artists and will raise the issues with the government.

Under this, a one-day dharna protest has been organised at the divisional commissionerate on December 15 in Aurangabad. A procession of folk artists dressed in colorful traditional costumes was held in the morning. Congress district president Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, District bank director Jagannath Kale, Ratankumar Pandagale, Daulat Kharat, Ambadas Ragde and others were present.