Artistic presentation by doctors

Participation of 200 doctors in Diwali Milan of IMA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than thirty doctors gave a display of their artistic side with great passion even in the hectic life. A glimpse of their talent was seen in the Diwali Milan programme of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which was held with great enthusiasm recently.

The IMA organized this cultural programme for the specialist doctors of the city on December 3 at the IMA hall. IMA president Dr Yashwant Gade and secretary Dr Anupam Takalkar conceptualized this programme. He explained that this programme was organized to give scope to their talents, from the point of view of cultivating music and art in their busy life. Pediatricians, osteopaths, anesthetists, endocrinologists, cardiologists, plastic surgeons and urologists presented their singing skills. Joint secretary Dr Praful Jatale, Dr Manjiri Deshmukh, Dr Sunil Apte, Dr Surendra Jaiswal and others were present.