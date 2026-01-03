As many as 16 candidates in some wards, as few as three in others

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the municipal corporation elections, 554 candidates withdrew their nominations on Friday, leaving 859 candidates in the fray. In Prabhag no. 28 (D), a general category ward, as many as 16 candidates are contesting. Of the eight major political parties, six have fielded candidates, while two parties have not. The number of independent candidates is 10.

In contrast, Prabhag no. 10 (B), a general women category ward, has only three women candidates, as six major political parties did not field any candidate there.

Similarly, Prabhag no. 4 (D) has 16 candidates, while Prabhag no. 29 (A) and Prabhag no. 26 (B) have 15 candidates each. Prabhag no. 9 (D) has 14 candidates, while Prabhags 7 (D) and 16 (D) have 13 candidates each. Prabhag no. 24 (A) also has 13 candidates. The lowest number of candidates is in Prabhag no. 10 (B), where three women representing the BJP, Uddhav Sena and an independent are in the contest.