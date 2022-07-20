ASCDCL favours e-governance project agency?

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 20:

Hoping to convert the functioning of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) into a paperless office as soon as possible, the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), awarded the e-governance project of valuing Rs 26 crore, to private agency Mars Co. one and a half years ago.

It is claimed that the agency failed to render satisfactory performance, but the ASCDCL administration cited the reason that the proposed works in the contract could not be done within the stipulated period, therefore, it is giving an extension of six more months (till December 31, 2022).

Under the project, the agency was to create software for 31 different sections in the AMC. Of which, the AMC and ASCDCL on Wednesday through a press meet that software of 28 sections are ready.

The deputy commissioner Aparna Thete and ASCDCL project officer Sneha Bakshi briefed upon the functioning of the Smart Nagarik App developed by the agency and how it will be benefitting the citizens and the AMC in future.

Mars Co. is setting up facilitation centres in different parts of the city. Thete and Bakshi claimed that the citizens will be getting permissions, certificates and licenses of different sections under one roof. They can also pay their tax. The citizens can also avail myriad facilities through Smart Nagrik App, claimed the two officials.

Four months ago, the service of the App was dedicated to the public by former state tourism minister Aditya Thackeray. However, none of them saw the functioning of App, till date.

When inquired why the service was dedicated in a hurry at the hands of Thackeray, the duo failed to give satisfactory replies. Instead, they said, “The process to overcome the shortcomings in the functioning of the App is underway.”

The ASCDCL has awarded the contract of GIS mapping of properties to Amnex Co. The work order of Rs 11.09 crore was issued to it on June 12, 2021. The AMC officers are hoping that the drone survey will be benefitting the civic administration in future. The survey will reveal the actual strength of trees, roads, underground drainage networks, grounds etc. The survey will be conducted every year and it will go on for 10 years, informed the officials.