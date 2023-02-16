ASCDCL hopes to complete Safari Park project by year-end!

Aurangabad: If all goes well as per planning, the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) is hoping to complete the ambitious Safari Park project (in Mitmita) by December 2023!

The preparation of a sample cage is nearing completion and will also be finalised soon. The construction of a 4.5 km long boundary wall to protect the 100-acre park is also in the last leg, claimed the project manager Imran Khan.

Earlier, the state government provided spacious land to AMC for the Safari Park. The ASCDCL through a project management consultant (PMC) has implemented the wildlife zoo project.

There will be 62 cages for the wildlife animals in this zoo. The size of cages will vary from animal to animal. Presently, the preparation of one sample cage is nearing completion. After its inspection, the design will be approved for further preparations of all cages, said Khan.

It may be noted that the AMC has also started the works of laying water pipelines, drainage pipelines, installation of streetlights and necessary infrastructure etc. The aim is also to complete the internal road works on priority. The planning has been made so as to complete all the works to complete by December-end. We are trying our best to meet the deadlines by overcoming obstructions coming in the way, said the ASCDCL project manager.