ASCDCL interacts with Google's Mayuri Kango

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 1:

The yesteryear's Hindi film actress and Google India's Head of Industry Mayuri Kango had an interaction with the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) team through an online meeting on Tuesday. She extended all possible help to ASCDCL in their projects including the Climate Action Plan.

The preparation of the Plan for the city is underway in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) and the World Resources Institute (WRI) India. This initiative will go a long way in reducing pollution and

making the city's environment clean and easy to live in for the next 30 years. The ASCDCL and WRI India have signed an agreement to prepare the plan in the next three years in association with the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation

(AMC). The AMC has also established a 'Climate Cell' to monitor the task under the supervision of the deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi.

It may be noted that Google Insights Explorer compiles updated information about various rivers, water, transportation and the environment of the city. If this information is received by the administration, it will help in preparing the Plan and also in undertaking other development works in future, hoped the ASCDCL team from Mayuri Kango. The meeting also briefed upon the works done by ASCDCL towards the environment. Kango assured of gathering more information and help as much possible in the ASCDCL projects, stated the release.