ASCDCL to allot road works of valuing Rs 317 crore to single contractor

Aurangabad, April 6:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) will be developing the city’s important 108 roads by spending Rs 317 crore. However, sensation prevailed after it is learnt that all the works are being allotted to one single contractor !

Meanwhile, the ASCDCL claims that it would be saving the money as the single contractor tenders has been quoted rates low by 11 to 15 per cent. The contractor will have to to complete the target (of 108 roads) in nine months period.

ASCDCL has published three tenders for the development of in phases. The tenders were opened before March 31. There was response from three companies in two tenders and four companies in one tender. The ASCDCL has readied the work order, but has not yet released to the above single contractor.

In the first phase, the A G Constructions quoted 11 per cent low rates in the tender, while the others in fray Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd and Rajendra Singh Bhambu Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Co. quotes rates low by 3.85 pc and 0.01 pc respectively.

In the second phase, A.G Constructions again quotes rates low by 15 per cent, while Vikram Infrastructure Pvt Ltd quoted 7.02 pc low and Rajendra Singh Bhambu Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Co. quotes 0.01 pc low rates.

There were four agencies in fray in the third phase. It includes A G Constructions (low by 15 pc), Pawar-Patkar Constructions (low by 10.35 pc), Satyasai Infrastructure Company (low by 5.13 pc) and Rajendra Singh Bhambu Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Co (low by 0.01 pc) said the ASCDCL sources.

Majority road works from Sena constituencies

According to ASCDCL sources, 41 roads (of valuing Rs 127.87 crore) are from the jurisdiction of Shiv Sena MLA’s Pradeep Jaiswal’s Aurangabad-Central Constituency and 26 roads (of valuing Rs 119.13 crore) are from the jurisdiction of Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsaat’s Aurangabad-West Constituency.

Less works from BJP constituency

BJP’s Atul Save is the MLA of Aurangabad-East Constituency. The ASCDCL has included 27 roads (of valuing Rs 70 crore) from his jurisdiction for the development.

It may be noted that city’s some portion falls under the MLA Haribhau Bagade’s Phulambri Constituency. Hence three roads (of Rs 4.23 crore) are from the constituency, said the sources.