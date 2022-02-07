ASCDCL to press transgenders in vaccination drive

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has decided to rope in the services of 10 graduate transgenders to create awareness and implement the Covid-19 vaccination drive successfully in the city.

Earlier, the ASCDCL has contacted various organisations and checked the educational qualifications of more than 500 transgenders. Of all, 10 of them were found to be qualified and are armed with graduate degrees. They will now

be interviewed soon after approval of the ASCDCL chief executive officer A K Pandey, it is learnt.

It may be noted that previously ASCDCL has decided to rope in services of transgenders for Smart City Bus service, but due to health crisis, their service will be utilised for vaccination drive, said the sources.