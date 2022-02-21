ASCDCL to promote e-rickshaws; bicycles to control pollution

Aurangabad, Feb 21:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) A K Pandey today underlined that ASCDCL will now focus on converting the auto-rickshaws running on petrol or diesel into e-rickshaws. The city will

soon be having electric double-decker buses. The promotion of e-bicycles is also on our chart.

The advisory committee of ASCDCL held a meeting today. MP Imtiaz Jaleel, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Congress' former group leader Bhausaheb Jagtap, principal of Nath Valley School Ranjit Dass, architect Hares

Siddiqui and others were present in the meeting.

ASCDCL made a presentation highlighting the development works done; the works on hand and the works which are under proposed to be done. Jaleel suggested renewing the functioning of all traffic signals in the city rather than a few

ones. The city engineer S D Panzade informed him that a meeting in this regard will be held soon. Ghodele lauded the works proposed under Smart School and Smart Health and suggested the implementation of Smart Bhaji Market.

The CEO Pandey said, " We have also made a presentation on 30-year-long Climate Action Plan which is going to be drafted by World Resources Institute (India). The plan will play a vital role in keeping the city clean and healthy."