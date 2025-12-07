ASHA workers to take lead in preventing domestic violence

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

ASHA workers will now go beyond consoling women facing domestic violence and actively help them access legal advice, support institutions, and immediate assistance. Their role in identifying early signs of domestic violence in villages will become more proactive.

With support from the District Health Department, special workshops were conducted for ASHA workers by Masoom, SEHAT, WHO, UK Aid, and What Works at the Marathwada Administrative Training Academy, Paithan, with 616 participants.

Training focused on spotting early signs of domestic violence, providing primary support, connecting women to appropriate institutions, and facilitating urgent help at health centres. Sessions were conducted by health officials including Dr. Prafulla Takwale, Dr. Rahul Gawai, Sakhu Shelar, Manisha Bobde, and others.

Experts guided on gender issues, communication with survivors, relevant laws, and simplified domestic violence provisions. The program was conducted under the guidance of district health officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar, district ASHA coordinator Sampada Chavan, district evaluation & monitoring officer Sachin Kashid, tehsil health officer Dr. Ranganath Tupe, and Dr. Azhar Ali, strengthening ASHA’s role in timely intervention.