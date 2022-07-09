Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations at Pinks N Blues

Aurangabad, July 9:

Pinks N Blues preschool, Satara celebrated Ashadhi Ekadashi with great enthusiasm. Students came in Vithal Rukmani attires carrying taal, topi and Tulsi plant. Parents made efforts making their children ready with traditional theme. A small rally (dindi) was taken by students and teachers. They were also chanting "Vithal Vithal," said Principal Soniya Kaur Daroga.