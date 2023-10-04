Ashish Garde elected vice president of MEDC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ashish Garde, director of Magic and former president of CMIA, has been elected as the vice president of the Maharashtra Economic Development Council (MEDC). The appointment is for a two-year term from September 2023 to September 2025.

MEDC is an organization that acts as an economic think tank for business and industry as well as the Maharashtra government. It plays a vital role in promoting economic growth and development in the state.

Atul Shirodkar was elected as president.

Garde is the former president of CMIA and director of Magic, Marathwada auto cluster and Deogiri electronics cluster. Acting as a governing body member of Indian Science and Technology Park and Business Incubator Association (ISBA) which is working for startups ecosystem at national level.