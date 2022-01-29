Ashok Akkalkotkar passes away

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

Ashok Ramchandra Akkalkotkar (73), a resident of Chhatrapatinagar Beed Bypass, passed away on Friday morning. His cremation ceremony was held at Pratapnagar crematorium. He is survived by his wife, son, two daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law and grandchildren. He was the father of Aniket Akkalkotkar.