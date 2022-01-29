Ashok Akkalkotkar passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 29, 2022 05:30 PM2022-01-29T17:30:02+5:302022-01-29T17:30:02+5:30
Ashok Ramchandra Akkalkotkar (73), a resident of Chhatrapatinagar Beed Bypass, passed away on Friday morning. His cremation ceremony was held at Pratapnagar crematorium. He is survived by his wife, son, two daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law and grandchildren. He was the father of Aniket Akkalkotkar.