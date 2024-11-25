Ashok Dhivar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ashok Kisanrao Dhivar (62), a retired proofreader from Lokmat Samachar passed away on Monday morning. He is survived by his wife, son, two daughters, sons-in-law, two brothers, sisters-in-law, and grandchildren.

His last rites were performed with Buddhist rituals at Central Naka Crematorium, Cidco, N-6 on Monday evening.

The Dhivar family has expressed gratitude to relatives, journalist friends, and well-wishers who supported them during this difficult time. Special thanks were extended to Anil Bhapkar, Ramesh Kondalkar, Arun Malik, and Kishore Disle for their personal support.