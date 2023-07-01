Ashok Patankar gets Ph D in Botany

Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred a Ph.D. on Ashok Ramchandra Patankar in Botany. He has submitted his thesis titled ‘Studies on Combining Ability in Upland Cotton (Gossypium Hirsutum)’ under the guidance of Ganesh Kulkarni Dongaonkar, research guide from JES College, Jalna.