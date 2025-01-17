Ashutosh Gowariker: "Marathwada Has the Talent to Shine in Cinema"

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

"There’s no need to go to Mumbai to make your mark in cinema. This city has everything you need to bring your story to life, as long as your script and direction are strong," said celebrated filmmaker and actor Ashutosh Gowariker during an exclusive interview with Lokmat Times during his visit to the city.

Gowariker, who recently appeared in the web series Manvat Murders (Marathi) and Kaala Paani on Netflix, expressed his admiration for the filmmaking potential in Marathwada. Highlighting the region's growing prominence, he revealed that the future of cinema here looks bright, with local talent already making strides in short films and documentaries.

Marathwada: A Growing Film Hub

The renowned filmmaker recounted his experience at the First International Film Festival in Marathwada last year, where he attended the closing ceremony. “The region is steadily becoming aware of its cinematic potential, especially with international films being showcased. Watching these films ignites creativity, and Marathwada has the talent to produce impactful movies on its own,” Gowariker shared.

The Secret to Success: Start small & strong

Gowariker stressed the importance of a well-written script, calling it the backbone of any great film. “Budgeting is secondary. If your script has impact and scope, producers will come to you. Start with short films and documentaries take small steps but make them count,” he advised. He also noted that the city’s rich historical and cultural significance offers unique opportunities for storytelling. “Marathwada’s stories, when told with conviction, have the potential to resonate with audiences far and wide,” Gowariker added.

Exciting News for Marathi Cinema Fans

In a delightful revelation, Gowariker announced that he would soon step into the director’s chair for a Marathi film. “The audience will see me in a new role as a director in the Marathi industry the casting is already in the process. The talent here inspires me and I am excited to contribute to its cinematic growth,” he said.

Casting Call for Aspiring Directors

Ashutosh Gowariker encouraged budding filmmakers to focus on impactful storytelling, emphasizing that casting for future projects is underway. His visit has inspired Marathwada's talent, with the region poised to shine in cinema. The city, with its burgeoning talent and rich culture, is poised to make a mark in the world of cinema.