Ashwini gets Ph D in Computer Sci & Engg

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Doctor of Philosophy (Ph D) on Ashwini Subhash Gavali in Computer Science and Engineering.

She submitted his thesis titled ‘Early Prediction of Human Activities from Videos’ under the guidance of Dr S N Kakarwal, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, ICEEM of the city. She is an assistant professor at Chhatrapati Shahu College of Engineering.