Ashwini More gets Ph D in Journalism

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 28, 2022 08:10 PM 2022-12-28T20:10:02+5:30 2022-12-28T20:10:02+5:30

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Ashwini Himmatrao More in Mass Communication and Journalism.

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Ashwini Himmatrao More in Mass Communication and Journalism.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Mahrashtratil Mahila Patrakaritecha Itihas: Ek Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr Sudhir Gavhane, research guide and former vice-chancellor.

