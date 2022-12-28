Ashwini More gets Ph D in Journalism
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 28, 2022 08:10 PM 2022-12-28T20:10:02+5:30 2022-12-28T20:10:02+5:30
Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Ashwini Himmatrao More in Mass Communication and Journalism.
She submitted her thesis titled 'Mahrashtratil Mahila Patrakaritecha Itihas: Ek Abhyas' under the guidance of Dr Sudhir Gavhane, research guide and former vice-chancellor.