ASI A’bad circle submits explanation to DG office, plan to shift Ellora's Jain Stambh: BJP leaders complain with union cultural minister

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) today submitted an explanation to Director General (ASI, Delhi) in connection with the plan to shift Jain Stambh (Pillar) of Ellora.

The Jain community was disappointed and felt it had been kept in dark after the media reports of the ASI plan to remove the Jain Stambh (situated in front of the

main entrance gate of Ellora Caves) and place a plaque of world heritage monument at the spot appeared. The senior BJP leaders complained with the union cultural minister following which the DG office sought clarification from the Aurangabad Circle.

In his letter to the DG, Chauley said the Aurangabad Circle has taken up the issues related to Ellora caves complex with the District Collector, the Commissioner of Police (CP), the Superintendent of Police (SP), and representatives of various tourist organisations in the past. The office had brought to their notice how the pillar was acting as a barricade against the traffic. The ASI

had also raised the problems it is facing at different monuments (including issues of Ellora and Jain Stambh) in the meetings with the deputy chief minister and the state tourism minister.

Chauley mentioned the meeting with the local shopkeepers in January 2022 wherein the shopkeepers complained about the nuisance due to hawkers and monkeys at the main entrance. He then wrote letters to the Collector, the CP, the SP, the police inspectors of Khuldabad, Daulatabad and Regional Director (W) of ASI asking them to free the main entrance of Ellora and Daulatabad from the nuisance of vendors. On the same day January 19, the second letter was written to Prem Kumar Patni, the incharge of the Jain Organisation at Ellora requesting him to remove the Jain Stambh, he stated.

The SA has requested the ASI headquarters to take up the matter of the Jain Stambh with the state government. The issue should not be made religious and in the interest of the monument and the growth of tourism, the Stambh should be shifted to some other place, stated the letter to ASI headquarters.