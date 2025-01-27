ASI and sons assault Policeman’s husband over lift dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A heated dispute over a lift in the police colony spiralled into violence when an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and his two sons allegedly assaulted a woman constable’s husband, leaving him injured. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, has sent shockwaves through the police community. This led to a case being registered at the Begumpura police station against ASI Ankush Tekale, Nandu Ankush Tekale, and Vinayak Ankush Tekale.

The victim, Anand Khamkar, husband of a policewoman, resides in the colony with his wife. On the evening of the incident, ASI Ankush Tekale, a fellow resident, accused Khamkar of deliberately stopping the building’s lift. The argument escalated quickly, with Tekale allegedly hurling abuses. Matters took a violent turn when Tekale’s sons, Nandu and Vinayak, reportedly attacked Khamkar with a fire extinguisher, causing injuries. Khamkar sought treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) before filing a complaint at the Begumpura police station. Following his report, the police registered a case against ASI Tekale and his sons under relevant sections of the law. “This kind of behaviour is unacceptable, especially from someone in uniform,” remarked a senior officer on condition of anonymity.