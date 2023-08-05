ASI appeals tourists to prefer buying entry tickets online

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has appealed to international and domestic tourist visitors to prefer buying entry tickets at all the ticketed monuments in its jurisdiction online.

It may be noted that the Central Government has intimated all its offices to put into practice the concept of paperless offices. Henceforth, the gradual shift towards digital transactions is evidence of becoming a paperless office in a phased manner.

There are five ticketed monuments in the jurisdiction of the circle. They are Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort, Bibi ka Maqbara, Aurangabad Caves and Pandavlena Caves (Nasik). Of all these monuments, it is observed that a large number of tourists visit Ellora Caves and Bibi ka Maqbara every year.

The superintending archaeologist (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat said, “ The ratio of purchasing online entry tickets at our monuments is growing every year. It saves time and energy as the tourists run short of time due to their scheduled tour itineraries. Moreover, tourists (international or domestic) can enjoy a decent concession or discount by purchasing their entry tickets online. The international tourists at Bibi ka Maqbara and Daulatabad Fort have to shell out Rs 300 each (in cash) for an entry ticket, but there is a discount of Rs 50 against online transactions (buy at Rs 250). At the world heritage sites - Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves - also, they can get entry tickets at a discount price by paying Rs 550 each (not Rs 600).”

Adds Dr Bhagat, the discount is also applicable to domestic tourists and international tourists hailing from SAARC and BIMSTEC countries. They have to pay Rs 20 each instead of Rs 25 while visiting Daulatabad Fort, Bibi Ka Maqbara and Aurangabad Caves. The discounted entry ticket charges at Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves are Rs 35 each (instead of Rs 40). Meanwhile, entry is free for children up to 15 years of age.”

The concept of online purchase of entry tickets was mandatory during the pandemic period and since then it is gaining popularity.