ASI caught accepting Rs 7,000 bribe in Surgana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Assistant police sub-inspector (class 3) Tulshiram Choudhary, posted at Surgana police station in Nashik district, was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a complainant on Wednesday.

According to the ACB, the officer had demanded Rs 15,000 as a “reward” for tracing the complainant’s missing daughter. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB office on 9 December 2025 and lodged a formal complaint. A verification of the demand was conducted on 10 December in the presence of official panch witnesses, during which the accused reiterated his demand and agreed to accept Rs 7,000. A trap was subsequently laid at Hotel Karmaveer Gulacha Chaha in Surgana, where Choudhary accepted the marked currency and was immediately detained by the ACB team. The process of registering an FIR against the accused at Surgana police station (Nashik Rural) is currently underway. Further investigation will be carried out by the ACB Nashik division. The trap team was led by police inspector Santosh Tigote, assisted by police constables Rajendra Sinkar, Rajendra Nandile, and driver Changdev Bagul. The ACB has appealed to citizens to report any incidents of bribery or corruption by contacting the Anti-Corruption Bureau.