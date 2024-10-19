ASI commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

ASI Madhukar Pawar (56, Mitmita, Padgaon) serving in the city police department, committed suicide by hanging at his residence. The incident came to light on Saturday morning. Police have initially speculated that he took this step due to being fed up with his illness. Pawar was working in the Motor Transport Department. He had been suffering from heart problems for the past few days and had been on leave since July 17. He hanged himself in his room on Friday night. Further investigation was done by Cantonment Police.